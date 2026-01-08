Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wilbury Theatre Group is presenting the world premiere of Sleepwalker, written and performed by Andy Russ. Performances will run from January 8 - 10, 2026.

They say that your entire life flashes before you when you die. But then what? The newest dance theatre performance from Wilbury Group resident artist Andy Russ, Sleepwalker grapples with the possibly impossible task of imagining what it will feel like to no longer exist.

A multimedia meditation on nothing - or perhaps rather the absence of something - the piece features songs about life, conversations about death, and dances about the before and the after and the in-between.

Photo credit: Erin X. Smithers



