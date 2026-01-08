 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group

The piece features songs about life, conversations about death, and dances about the before and the after and the in-between.

By: Jan. 08, 2026

Wilbury Theatre Group is presenting the world premiere of Sleepwalker, written and performed by Andy Russ. Performances will run from January 8 - 10, 2026.

They say that your entire life flashes before you when you die. But then what? The newest dance theatre performance from Wilbury Group resident artist Andy Russ, Sleepwalker grapples with the possibly impossible task of imagining what it will feel like to no longer exist.

A multimedia meditation on nothing - or perhaps rather the absence of something - the piece features songs about life, conversations about death, and dances about the before and the after and the in-between.

Photo credit: Erin X. Smithers

Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group Image
Andy Russ in Sleepwalker at Wilbury Theatre Group

Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group Image
Andy Russ in Sleepwalker at Wilbury Theatre Group

Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group Image
Andy Russ in Sleepwalker at Wilbury Theatre Group

Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group Image
Andy Russ in Sleepwalker at Wilbury Theatre Group

Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group Image
Andy Russ in Sleepwalker at Wilbury Theatre Group

Photos: World Premiere Of SLEEPWALKER By Andy Russ At Wilbury Theatre Group Image Andy Russ in Sleepwalker at Wilbury Theatre Group




Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos