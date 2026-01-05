Little Theatre Of Fall River To Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Theatre of Fall River will present Sunday in the Park with George, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, from January 22 through February 1 in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Inspired by Georges Seurat’s painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, the Pulitzer Prize–winning musical unfolds in two acts. Act I follows the obsessive painter Georges Seurat as he works to complete his masterpiece, struggling to balance artistic discipline with personal relationships, particularly his connection to Dot. The figures within the painting come to life, revealing inner conflicts and longings as Seurat sacrifices intimacy in pursuit of artistic perfection. Act II shifts forward a century to the 1980s, focusing on Seurat’s great-grandson, George, a contemporary artist facing creative stagnation who ultimately reconnects with his artistic purpose through the legacy of his ancestor.

Director Aaron Gendreau-Visco said the material resonated with him as an artist. “I wanted to share what most artists experience over the course of their lives, namely George's struggle between living life while connecting with those around him and the need to ‘finish the hat’… often foregoing or becoming detached from aspects of his life because of a deep need to create,” he said.

Discussing the intended audience impact, Gendreau-Visco added, “I hope that audiences walk away with a greater appreciation for the creative process and the struggles and triumphs of making art. Like Seurat's work, this show is an amalgamation of many individual flecks or ‘dots’ that seamlessly work together to create a work of art. I hope the audiences walk away with a sense of the amount of attention, precision, and design that the LTFR strives to put into every show.”

The cast includes Chris Spencer as George, Erin Murphy as Dot and Marie, Tracy Fiore as the Old Lady and Blair Daniels, Anne Borges as the Nurse and Mrs., David Faria as Jules, Jessalyn Sadler-Correa as Yvonne, Isabel Alvarez-Correa as Louise, Lizzy Newbold as Celeste #1, Elle Gendreau as Celeste #2, Ethan Lazaro as the Boatman and Charles Redmond, Stephen Kalogeras as Franz, Nadine Goulet as Freida, Patrick Kushewa as the Soldier and Alex, Douglas Woolever as Mr., and Jason Gendreau-Visco as Louis.

The creative team includes music director Bobby Perry, scenic designer David Allen Jeffrey, lighting supervision by David Faria, sound design by Joel Marcucilli, and props design by Nelia Faria. Costumes are designed by Gendreau-Visco. Kerie Gendreau serves as production stage manager, with Emma Guillotte as assistant stage manager.

Performances will take place January 22–24 and January 29–31 at 7:30 p.m., with matinee performances scheduled for January 25 and February 1 at 2:00 p.m.

Founded in 1935, Little Theatre of Fall River is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and one of the oldest continuously operating theatre companies in the United States. The company has presented productions to the Greater Fall River community for more than 90 years and is a multiple Moss Hart Award recipient.