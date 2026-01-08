Trinity Rep to Present Shakespeare’s THE WINTER’S TALE

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trinity Repertory Company will continue its 62nd season with a production of THE WINTER’S TALE by William Shakespeare, directed by Ben Steinfeld, a Brown/Trinity Rep alum and co-artistic director of Fiasco Theater.

The play will be presented in repertory with The Roommate by Jen Silverman. THE WINTER’S TALE blends comedy and tragedy, tracing a story of jealousy, loss, reconciliation, and transformation after King Leontes falsely accuses his wife, Hermione, of infidelity, setting off consequences that unfold across sixteen years.

“This play has a lot of portrayals of tremendous bravery and courage in the face of great consequences and injustice…and it turns out that really matters,” Steinfeld said. “I want people to feel something other than what they feel when they are looking at their phone. Our job is to try to touch people’s souls and remind them of something that they either already knew and had forgotten, or introduce them to something new and different. And with The Winter’s Tale, I think we’re going to do both.”

Resident company member Rebecca Gibel, who appears in the production, added, “Ben comes from the same lineage of theater training as I do because we’re both Brown/Trinity Rep alumni, but he’s also had a whole other exploration of Shakespeare over the past 20 years. I just can’t wait to start to get our fingers into this through the way that Ben unlocks possibilities through Shakespeare’s words and structure.”

Executive Director Katie Liberman highlighted the play’s enduring resonance, noting the famous line urging audiences to “awake your faith,” and drawing a parallel between the play’s themes of transformation and the communal experience of live theatre.

The cast features Trinity Rep resident company members Rebecca Gibel (Paulina/Autolycus), Mauro Hantman (Camillo/Cleomenes), Stephen Thorne (Leontes/Old Shepherd), and Rachael Warren (Hermione/Time/Mopsa). They are joined by Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Acting students Abram Blau (Florizel/Lord/Mariner), Jessie March (Perdita/Mamillius), and Mathieu Myrick (Antigonus/Shepherd’s Son/Servant), along with returning guest artist Omar Robinson (Polixenes/Dion).

The creative team includes scenic designer Edward T. Morris, Costume Designer Toni Spadafora-Sadler, lighting designer Kat C. Zhou, and sound designer Peter Sasha Hurowitz.

Special Events and Accessibility

The production will include Pay What You Wish performances, Neighborhood Nights offering discounted tickets for Rhode Island residents, a sensory-friendly performance designed for audience members with sensitivities to light and sound, and open-captioned performances. Student matinees will be offered through Trinity Rep’s Project Discovery program.