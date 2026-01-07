WAKEFIELD IDOL Returns To The Contemporary Theater Company For 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wakefield Idol, the annual singing competition presented by The Contemporary Theater Company, will return for a new season beginning Thursday, January 8, and will run weekly through March 26 at the company’s theater in Wakefield, Rhode Island.

The competition brings together singers from across the community — including students, teachers, healthcare workers, tradespeople, and others — who perform karaoke-style in front of a live audience and a panel of judges. Over the course of the season, contestants advance through multiple rounds, with cash prizes awarded to the top nine singers and a $1,200 grand prize going to the overall winner.

The 2026 season will again be hosted by Maggie Cady, who works to ensure the competition remains accessible to performers of all experience levels.

“This is truly a competition where everyone belongs,” said Cady. “Some contestants have never sung in front of an audience before, while others perform regularly. What they all share is a supportive room that wants them to succeed.”

This season’s judging panel will include Paula Glen, newly appointed Artistic Director of The Contemporary Theater Company, and Rachel Hanauer, recently seen on the CTC stage in Peter and the Starcatcher. Both bring backgrounds as voice teachers, music directors, and performers. Guest judges will also join the panel throughout the season.

Audience participation is a central feature of Wakefield Idol, with voting helping determine which singers advance each week. According to organizers, many audience members attend regularly and follow contestants’ progress throughout the season.

Performances take place Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. at The Contemporary Theater Company, located at 327 Main Street in Wakefield. Audiences may attend in person, watch via livestream at Birch and Bay restaurant, or stream the competition from home.

The judges’ table is sponsored by Kim Kelley Allstate Insurance, and Newport Propane sponsors the grand prize. Local businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities may contact Stephen Fox, Executive Director of The Contemporary Theater Company.

Tickets, singer registration details, and viewing information are available online or by calling 401-218-0282.