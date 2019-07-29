Il Divo's 'A Holiday Song Celebration Tour' Comes to PPAC

Today, Il Divo announced their newest tour, A Holiday Song Celebration, will visit intimate North American venues this fall. The quartet is set to perform a distinct holiday spectacular unlike anything their fans have seen before. Il Divo will bring their tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Tuesday, November 19 at 8P.



Il Divo will perform songs from The Christmas Collection, their compilation of merry classics that was certified Platinum by the RIAA. The audience can expect to hear memorable interpretations of familiar Christmas melodies for a heart-warming start to the festive season.



In Providence, tickets go on sale on Friday, August 2 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at ppacri.org, and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).



Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, August 1 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Il Divo will offer VIP packages for this engagement with options that include premium seating, photo op with members of Il Divo, pre-show bar, and specially designed merchandise. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com or ppacri.org for more information.



Discovered and mentored by Simon Cowell over 15 years ago, Il Divo has become the consummate tenor powerhouse vocal group with four sold-out world tours to date, over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit. Il Divo was also the first classical crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.





