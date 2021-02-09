Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HarborOne Bank Announced as Title Sponsor of MEMPHIS

High school students can virtually view two Tony award winning musicals, MEMPHIS (now through February 12) and KINKY BOOTS (March 1 – 12, 2021).

Feb. 9, 2021  
J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), has announced that HarborOne Bank is the title sponsor of MEMPHIS, part of PPAC's Experience PPAC program.

For the 2020/2021 Experience PPAC season, high school students can virtually view two Tony award winning musicals, MEMPHIS (now through February 12) and KINKY BOOTS (March 1 - 12, 2021), at no charge. High school teachers are invited to register for Experience PPAC at
ppacri.org/outreach/experience-ppac

"PPAC thanks HarborOne Bank for their sponsorship of MEMPHIS," said
Dana Brazil, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement. "Their support allows PPAC to continue the mission of the Experience PPAC program: introducing young people to Broadway. We are thrilled that we can bring Broadway directly to high school students this year through a virtual platform."

"We care deeply about our communities at HarborOneBank, and we are passionate about supporting programs like Experience PPAC which expands young people's educational opportunities," said James W. Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. "As part of our commitment to education, we invite educators to encourage students to apply for our OneCommunity Scholarship Program by Monday, March 15, 2021."


The OneCommunity Scholarship is open to high school seniors with a 3.0 GPA. Twenty recipients will each receive a scholarship of $5,000 that will be sent directly to their college. Over the last 15 years, HarborOne has provided more than $600,000 in college scholarships. For complete information, please visit:
https://www.harborone.com/about-us/community/scholarship


