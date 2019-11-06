Guest Narrator Has Been Announced For A VISIT FROM ST. NICHOLAS at The Providence Performing Arts Center

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra have announced that Patrick Little, co-anchor of Eyewitness News This Morning on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence, will be the guest narrator for the Boston Pops' rendition of "A Visit from St. Nicholas" ("'Twas the Night Before Christmas)."



This is Little's first time narrating this iconic piece from the Boston Pops' holiday repertoire. Little said, "I am so excited to be a part of this year's Pops concert! I remember going to see the holiday show in Boston when Arthur Fiedler was the Boston Pops conductor. Really looking forward to November 30th!"



The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra returns to the Providence Performing Arts Center to perform their popular holiday concert on Saturday, November 30 at 8P. The orchestra is conducted by Keith Lockhart. They will be joined by the Metropolitan Chorale, known as one of Metro Boston's premier choral ensembles, led by conductor Dr. Lisa Graham.



Tickets are on sale now at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), online at www.ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Tickets are $130 to $58. All ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change at any time without notice. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P, and two hours prior to curtain times on performance days.



The Providence engagement of the Holiday Pops concert is sponsored by WPRI 12 and The Providence Journal.



Patrick Little co-anchors Eyewitness News This Morning on WPRI 12 and FOX Providence as well as Eyewitness News at Noon.



Little is a Barrington, RI native and graduated from the Providence Country Day School (PCD) and St. Anselm College. Since returning to Rhode Island, he has joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island advisory board. He participates in annual fundraisers for Hasbro Children's Hospital, Meeting Street School, and Special Olympics Rhode Island. Little is a coach and mentor with the Newport County Youth Hockey Organization, King Philip Little League, and Portsmouth Youth Lacrosse.



In 2008, Little was recognized as Sportscaster of the Year by the Rhode Island High School Athletic Directors Association for his dedication in covering local high school sports.



He lives with his children Connor, Cameron, and Casey, and dog "Bogey," in the East Bay.





