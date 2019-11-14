Epic Presents THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

Epic Theatre Company is getting in the holiday spirit with a one-of-a-kind holiday show that's sure to warm your heart and tickle your funny bone.

Barbara Robinson's classic novel "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" has been adapted by the author herself--and now it's getting the Epic treatment.

The play centers on the Herdman clan, a rough-around-the-edges group of children who terrify their entire community. When the rowdy bunch invades the local Christmas pageant and scoops up all the lead roles, what looks like it might be a disaster ends up being a lesson in kindness, compassion, and the real meaning of the season.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" is being presented in association with the Academy Players of Rhode Island at the gorgeous James and Gloria Maron Cultural Arts Center in Providence, RI.

The production runs from December 6th - 15th and it's sure to become a holiday smash.

For tickets, go to https://thebestchristmaspageanteverri.bpt.me/

All performances the James and Gloria Maron Cultural Arts Center, Home to the Academy Players, located at 180 Button Hole Dr. (Bldg. 2), Providence, RI 02909. Tickets: $20 General Admission, $15 Seniors, $10 Students. Ticket Link: https://thebestchristmaspageanteverri.bpt.me/





