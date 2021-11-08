Ensemble Altera to Present WE WATCH AND WELCOME, FEMININE VOICES AT CHRISTMAS

Ensemble Altera, the Providence-based, award-winning classical choral group, will

perform a winter program, "We Watch and Welcome, Feminine Voices at Christmas" on Sunday, December 5, at 2:30 pm in Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Avenue, in Providence.

In an ambitious and bold program, Ensemble Altera will highlight choral works created by women composers from medieval times to the current era. Altera has earned a reputation for creativity, including developing an audience through innovation during Covid-19. The group reached a wide audience on YouTube for classical concerts taped in Providence-area parking garages.

Led by internationally celebrated countertenor Christopher Lowrey, the group is emerging as a

leading American choral group, attracting talented singers and emerging composers from across the nation. Among the performers at "We Watch and Welcome" on December 5th are up-and-coming prize winning harpist Hannah Cope, Ensemble Altera's resident composer Michael Garrepy and some of the finest treble voices in the northeast.

The concert will feature Sir Benjamin Britten's much-loved Ceremony of Carols and works by

several female composers, including pieces by medieval mystic Hildegard von Bingen, 17th

century composer Barbara Strozzi, and Joanna Marsh, one of the most exciting young voices of today. Several well-known Christmas songs will also be sung.

"During the holiday season, we want to share the beauty and power of choral music and also to highlight the important contribution women have made over the course of history to creating and singing this remarkable music," said Lowrey. "This will be a festive event for everyone, filled with comfort and joy."