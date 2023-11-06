Dugway Theater's SOFT BELLY to Return For Pop-Up Shows At AS220

Pawtucket-based performance collective Dugway Theater performs Soft Belly, its latest original play with music, at AS220's Black Box November 17 and 18. Originally debuting at the Providence Fringe Festival this past summer, Soft Belly returns for two encore performances this month.

Soft Belly is a new play written by Rhode Island playwright Lily Mathews. Mathews co-founded Dugway Theater in Oakland, CA with her partner Adam Kotin, and the pair have since relocated to Rhode Island where they continue to produce original work. Kotin has composed original music and serves as director for the latest production, while Mathews shot and edited film for the show.

The play centers on a woman at the crossroads of personal and creative crisis (played by actor Kate Teichman, founder of the comedy theater Wage House). Fusing elements of philosophical lecture, nature documentary, and basement jam sessions, an ensemble accompanies Teichman with live original music, including Kotin and Mathews, Aly Frank, Max Mathews, and Spencer Curry.

Show Details

Soft Belly

Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18 at 7:30pm

AS220's Black Box, 95 Empire St. Providence, RI.

Click Here for $15

www.softbelly.eventbrite.com

About Dugway Theater

Dugway Theater produces original performance in and around Providence, RI. A little odd. A little funny. A little sad. With a big beating heart at the center of it all.

Bringing together music, technology, lyricism, and movement, we create shows when inspiration strikes and build them through tenacity and the kindness of others. Every show is the product of its particular (and peculiar) collaborators coming together at a specific point in time in the pursuit of new creative discoveries. Learn more: www.dugwaytheater.org