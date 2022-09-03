Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present WAIT UNTIL DARK in September



Wait Until Dark opens in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater on Thursday, September 22.

Sep. 03, 2022  

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present the edge-of-your-seat thriller Wait Until Dark, written by Frederick Knott. Wait Until Dark opens in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater on Thursday, September 22 and runs through Sunday, October 9, 2022. Performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm.

The play follows the story of Suzy, a blind woman who, left alone in her apartment, becomes embroiled with a group of conmen hatching an elaborate scam. As the tension notches up, Suzy is left to fend for herself-but with the phone line cut dead and the house plunged into darkness, can Suzy outwit the murderous visitors?

Just a year after its premiere on Broadway in 1966, Wait Until Dark was made into a film starring Audrey Hepburn. Often ranked as one of the top 100 scariest films of all time, Hepburn earned "Best Actress" nominations at both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes for her role as Suzy. This production, directed by Erin Trainor, reclaims the classic thriller for the stage.

Tickets are $25, with a $5 discount for members. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.





September 3, 2022

Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program Presents MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program Presents MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY 
September 1, 2022

The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn with music by Michael Friedman, directed by Molly Houlahan. 
The Gamm Hosts TRUTH AND TYRANNY Community DiscussionThe Gamm Hosts TRUTH AND TYRANNY Community Discussion
August 31, 2022

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) announces “Truth and Tyranny,” a community discussion around Russia's invasion of Ukraine, its centuries-long imperial ambitions, and the manufacture of “truth' in an age of amplified, instantaneous, globalized information and disinformation. “Truth and Tyranny” will take place on Sunday, September 25 following the matinee of  Describe the Night (approx. 4:30 pm) at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, RI.
LA CENERENTOLA Announced At Opera ColumbusLA CENERENTOLA Announced At Opera Columbus
August 29, 2022

Gioachino Rossini's delightful “La Cenerentola” plays out in modern-day Newport, RI in an updated take on the classic tale in a new production by Opera Columbus, Tri-Cities Opera, and Annapolis Opera.  
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present Marilyn Maye Concert in SeptemberCotuit Center for the Arts to Present Marilyn Maye Concert in September
August 27, 2022

Cotuit Center for the Arts and Mark Cortale are proud to present cabaret, jazz, and musical theater legend Marilyn Maye in concert, accompanied by Tedd Firth on the piano. Ms. Maye will perform on the Main Stage on Labor Day, Monday, September 5 at 6:00pm.