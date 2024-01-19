Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces Schedule of Upcoming Events

Cotuit Center for the Arts will unveil this incredible list of highly anticipated performances and events.

The organization will present a captivating lineup of live theater, concerts, and special events such as Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, the Souper Bowl, Sweet Baby James, a new gallery exhibit, and the production of On Golden Pond.

Join us in experiencing these extraordinary events by securing your tickets through artsonthecape.org.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Show Dates: Running February 8th through 18th, 2024

On Sale Dates: 1/9 Center Circle Members, 1/16 All Members, 1/23 General Public Sale

Set in the Mississippi plantation home of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof focuses on tempestuous and dysfunctional familial relationships, controversy, and declining health. Jason Mellin, Director of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, "I am so excited to reveal the work of this incredible team on this legendary show. They have found the heart of Tennessee Williams' masterpiece, and created a unique, dynamic, and modern interpretation of this classic work."

Souper Bowl

Event Date: February 10, 2024, 12pm-2pm

A fundraiser for food-related charities to care for and feed the hungry in our community. At this event we will also be collecting non-perishable goods for donation to local organizations.

More information can be found online, https://artsonthecape.org/explore/souper-bowl

Sweet Baby James: The #1 James Taylor Tribute

Show Date: February 14th, 2024 at 7:30pm

Spend a romantic night at Cotuit Center for the Arts on Valentine's Day! We are proud to present America's #1 James Taylor tribute Sweet Baby James, as Nashville musician Bill Griese performs the songs of the legendary JT. Not your typical tribute band fare, and not a "look-alike" act, Griese delights audiences using only his uncanny Taylor-like vocals & guitar playing, and a refreshingly real stage presence.

Tickets online at https://artsonthecape.org/explore/sweet-baby-james-a-tribute-to-james-taylor

Gallery Opening Reception: A Celebration of Work by CCtfA's teachers and Mashpee High School

Opening Reception: February 17, 3:00pm to 5:00pm

Exhibit runs through March 16

Celebrate two exciting new gallery exhibits, a celebration of the work of CCftA's finest teachers, and a powerful exhibition from Mashpee High School celebrating the diversity of our local community.

More information online at https://artsonthecape.org/explore/in-the-galleries

On Golden Pond

Show Dates: February 22 through March 10, 2024; Thu, Fri at 7:30pm; Sat at 5:00pm; Sun at 2:00pm

In the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box Theater

On Golden Pond is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year.

More information and tickets online at Click Here

Renowned for its exceptional programming and educational opportunities, Cotuit Center for the Arts is a dynamic arts and cultural hub serving more than 40,000 visitors each year. For more information on the Center, or to purchase tickets for the performances below, please visit artsonthecape.org.