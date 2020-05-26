Chariho High School Theatre Company Prepares to Stage THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The Westerly Sun has reported that Chariho High School Theatre Company has been rehearsing virtually for their production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, in the hopes that they will be able to stage a live production by the summer time with social-distancing protocols in place.

Company Director Rebecca Burns said, "The end of the summer does look pretty hopeful with the governor's phases, so we're hoping that we can definitely at least get a nice recorded version done, and if crowd size allows, maybe even do some small performances in front of a live audience with social-distancing protocols in place,"

The company has been rehearsing virtually to prepare while schools have been shut down. While this has provided some challenges, it has also provided up sides.

"It's definitely difficult to develop my character without being able to work with my fellow actors and actresses to help create the characters together," actor Christian Sullivan said, "But in this quarantine, I've definitely had a lot of time for diving deeper into the character and finding myself in Phoebus, and I'm enjoying it a lot."

