Cast Announced For F*CK7THGRADE At Wild Project

wild project (Ana Mari de Quesada, Producing Artistic Director) will present F*ck7thGrade, music, lyrics, and concept by Jill Sobule, book by Liza Birkenmeier and directed by Lisa Peterson with music direction by Julie Wolf. F*ck7thGrade begins performances on Wednesday, October 12 for a limited engagement through Saturday, November 5.

The performance schedule is Tuesday - Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday - Saturday at 8 p.m. Please note the following schedule adjustments: There are added performances on Monday 10/17 at 7 p.m. and Sunday 10/30 at 8 p.m. Performances are at wild project (195 E. 3rd Street, between Avenues A & B). Single tickets start at $35; all seats are $25 during previews. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 16 and will be available via TheWildProject.org.

An adolescent romance, a brief rise to pop stardom, a queer musical memoir (about how we'll never get out of middle school) conceived by award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule - whose 1990s hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl."

Time travel back to the 70s as Jill Sobule, with the help of her middle school band, weaves a melodic tale about surviving 7th grade to become the first pop music artist to pen the first openly-Queer song that landed on the Billboard Top 20. Jill guides the audience through the inner turmoil of pre-pubescence, the elation of getting a record deal, and the frustration and disheartening politics of dealing with the recording industry as a Queer artist. Can she ultimately embrace the song that made her a household name?

Sobule, who recently made her theater debut with her critically acclaimed turn (called "a standout" by the LA Times) in Center Theatre Group's production of A Wicked Soul In Cherry Hill, is joined on stage by Nini Camps, Kristen Ellis-Henderson, and Julie Wolf. Camps and Ellis-Henderson are both members of the all-female rock trio Antigone Rising, which has toured with the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, and Melissa Ethridge.

The design team includes Oona Curley (lighting design) and Rachel Hauck (set design). The Production Stage Manager is Michelle Navis.

F*ck7thGrade was first workshopped and developed at City Theatre Company, Pittsburgh, PA, as part of the 2018 Momentum Festival, curated by Clare Drobot, Director of New Play Development, and Reginald L. Douglas, Artistic Producer. It was further developed at the Colorado New Play Festival, Steamboat Springs, CO, 2019.

wild project is proud to partner with IndieSpaceNYC, home of the @indietheaterfund. The theater will donate 0.05 from every ticket sold to IndieSpace, which provides responsive and equity-focused grants and programming to historically excluded individual artists, small companies, and indie venues in NYC. Visit indiespace.org/nickel to learn more about this program and how IndieSpace is helping Indie Theater thrive during Covid and beyond.