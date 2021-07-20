Casey Farm and Contemporary Theater Company to Host A Big Ol' Clambake

What's more Rhode Island than clambake in the summer?

The Contemporary Theater Company and Casey Farm are joining forces for a Big Ol' Clambake August 7 at Casey Farm. The gates open at 4 pm and food is served at 5 pm.

Folks are encouraged to tour the historic farm, play lawn games, and enjoy a fun afternoon clambake style! Live music includes The Kaitlyn Tarro Band featuring the 2019 Wakefield Idol winner and the Contemporary Theater Company's improvised musical group Patio Musical.

The food from B&M Catering in Pawtucket includes Rhode Island clambake classics like clamcakes and chowder with summer favorites like BBQ chicken, corn on the cob, cornbread, and mac and cheese.

This is the first year of what will hopefully be an annual event.

"We are thrilled to be working with Casey Farm," says General Manager Maggie Cady. "It is going to be such a fun day full of great music, delicious food, and the beauty of the farm. Exactly what we need after a year inside!"

More information and tickets for the Big Ol' Clambake can be found at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com. The rain date for this event is August 8.