BRING YOUR OWN IMPROV, Rhode Island Comedy Show, Offers Free Laughs For Families

Bring Your Own Improv (BYOI), an interactive comedy show for all ages, is now offering their weekly improv comedy shows via Zoom and YouTube. The group first began offering these shows online on March 27, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bring Your Own Improv's shows are held online every Friday evening at 7:00pm, via links on their website. While most improv shows encourage audience participation when cast members solicit the crowd for suggestions, BYOI is unique in that audience members are also welcome to play along. Each game is explained and the audience can choose to volunteer and play right along with the cast.

"Knowing that families need joy and laughs right now, to keep our audience and cast members safe, we quickly developed an online version of our shows and now offer them to everyone for free," said BYOI Producer Daniel Lee White, "We've had an incredible response, both locally and nationwide. After running this show for two months now, we have really figured out how to make it work online. We want everyone to have a great time, and feel welcome and supported on our virtual stage so participants can get laughs with their family and friends. It's what keeps our fans coming back to the show."

Bring Your Own Improv, a Rhode Island Monthly's Best of Rhode Island and Motif Magazine's Best Improv Show awardee, first began in August of 2008. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, BYOI offered their weekly shows in person at the Warwick Center for the Arts, taught improv classes for youth and adults, performed for corporate events and parties, and volunteered regularly at the Izzy Room at Hasbro Children's Hospital.

Bring Your Own Improv's shows are held online via Zoom and YouTube every Friday evening at 7:00pm (family-friendly show) and also holds a late night show at 9:00pm. For more information please visit www.bringyourownimprov.com. All shows are free, but donations are welcome.





