A CHRISTMAS CAROL and More Set for Trinity Rep November Events

Trinity Repertory Company has revealed multiple events for the month of November, including two community engagement events, a Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Acting production, and the beginning of its run of A Christmas Carol.

ENGAGEMENT EVENTS

VETERAN VOICES

Monday, Nov. 17, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Providence Public Library, 150 Empire St, Providence, RI, 02903

Trinity Rep and the Providence Clemente Veterans Initiative present the 5th annual Veteran Voices. This event features performances, music, and readings from students in the Providence Clemente Veterans Initiative humanities program, as well as other veterans living in New England. Admission is free, and guests can RSVP at TrinityRep.com/Veterans.

LEGACIES: WHAT WE CARRY, WHAT WE LEAVE

Monday, Nov. 17, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Trinity Rep's Dowling Theater, 201 Washington St., Providence, RI, 02903

Trinity Rep and Tell Your Truth RI present Legacies: What We Carry, What We Leave, a spoken word poetry event. Experience an unforgettable evening of collaboration, creativity, and expression. From spoken word sparring to dance choreographed to poetry, this event brings together dynamic artist duos who explore the weight we carry, the memories we leave behind, and the legacies that continue to shape us. Each performance is a duet—a dialogue between movement and language, rhythm and reflection. Featured pairings include April Brown with Jessica Pearson, Navah the Butterfly with DiDi Delgado, Rudy Rudacious with Tru Kwene, Marlon Carey with Lawrence Nunez of the Brothers Keeper Poetry Ensemble, and Amos Hamrick with Queen G.

BROWN/TRINITY REP

MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN

Nov. 13 – 23

87 Empire St., Providence, RI, 02903

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program in Acting presents Mother Courage and Her Children by Bertolt Brecht, translated into English by Eric Bentley, and directed by Garrett Allen. Tickets are available online at TrinityRep.com/Courage and by phone at (401)-351-4242.

A shrewd businesswoman, Mother Courage follows armies across the continent in hopes of profiting off an ongoing conflict—and shielding her children from the war's corruptive horrors. As the struggles rage on, she refuses to yield no matter its moral cost, asking us: when does courage stop and cowardice begin? Mother Courage and Her Children is a searing, continually relevant, anti-war epic by one of the 20th century's distinguished playwrights. This production showcases the next generation of theater artists: Brown/Trinity Rep students Lucia Aremu, Abram Blau, Sara Kasen, Lily Kops, Erin Lockett, Jessie March, Justin Mitchell, Mathieu Myrick, Daniel Shtivelberg, and Quinn West.

HOLIDAY SHOW

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Nov. 6– December 31

Dowling Theater, 201 Washington St., Providence, RI, 02903

Trinity Rep's 49th annual production of A Christmas Carol is back at home for the holidays! Co-directed by former Trinity Rep Artistic Director and Emmy Award-winner Richard Jenkins and esteemed choreographer Sharon Jenkins, this will be the first time the beloved tale of redemption and joy plays in the intimate Dowling Theater. As the clock strikes midnight one fateful Christmas Eve, the curmudgeon Scrooge finds himself face-to-face with the ghost of his old pal Marley. Through a supernatural journey, Scrooge must confront the past, acknowledge the present, and define the future for the good of the community–and his very soul.