Triangle Performance Ensemble to Present BLACK NATIVITY DURHAM

Black Nativity Durham, presented by Triangle Performance Ensemble, will return as a virtual production for a second time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Produced by Wendell Tabb and co-produced by Xavier Cason, the annual holiday musical is celebrating 15 years of excellence in community theatre.

Adapted and directed by Tabb, but originally conceived by Langston Hughes, Black Nativity is a soulful, gospel celebration about the birth of Jesus Christ and exhibits the true reason for the Christmas season. The show will continue with its traditional opening on the third weekend in December but performances will not occur in its usual venue, Hillside High School's Gattis-Tabb Theater.

According to a statement provided by Dr. Julius Monk, Deputy Superintendent of Operational Services for Durham Public Schools, "Cabinet met to discuss reopening indoor facility rentals and decided not to move forward at this time. We will continue to evaluate pandemic trends to determine when might be the best time to open our indoor facilities to users outside of DPS."

Black Nativity Durham streams on demand via ShowTix4U beginning Friday, December 17, 2021, until December 31, 2021. Tickets for the production range from $10 to $15 and are available to purchase online at www.blacknativitydurham.com.

Proceeds will support the Jeanne H. Lucas Scholarship Fund.