Theatre Raleigh Creates a New Arts Center

During this forced down time, Theatre Raleigh has been very busy creating a new home!



Theatre Raleigh has moved into an 18K square foot space in North Raleigh that will offer an enormous amount of flexibilty, independence and the ability to host other organizations alongside our own programming. This destination will offer patrons a stress-free experience with plenty of parking spaces, an incredibly spacious lobby and bar and a massive pre-existing performance space to create our productions.



In the short term, as the world slowly moves back into in-person gatherings, Theatre Raleigh will be following the health and safety guidelines and will be able to socially distance our audiences if necessary.



"My ultimate dream behind this new theatre venue is to create an arts hub and to offer the space to other organizations for rehearsals and classes, to produce performances and host events alongside TR's own programming. I am thrilled to introduce this new era of Theatre Raleigh to our community, and we cannot wait to share it with you!"

The 2021 Season at Theatre Raleigh is underway, starting with a special presentation of the Raleigh premiere of The Fire of Freedom starring Mike Wiley, Oh, What A Night!, Into The Breeches, Fun Home and Peace of Clay. Get your tickets at TheatreRaleigh.com and see you at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center soon!