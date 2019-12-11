The Gilbert Theater Welcomes New Artistic Director, Lawrence Carlisle III

The Board of Directors of Gilbert Theater announce the selection of Lawrence Carlisle as its fourth Artistic Director, effective December 1, 2019. He will oversee the completion of the theater's 26th season, which continues with three upcoming productions in January - June 2020, before presenting his own inaugural season in 2020 - 2021.

According to Matthew Overturf, Carlisle's predecessor, "Larry is an inspired artist and a true collaborator. Insightful and dedicated, Larry is an asset to the Gilbert Theater. His dynamic vision and drive are essential, and I am confident he will continue creating new and compelling work, spurring the Gilbert to new and exciting places." And Robyne Parrish, who took the helm of the Gilbert in 2012 through 2016, succeeding founder Lynn Pryer, had this to say: "The first time I met Larry Carlisle, I knew he had a brilliant mind as a director and as an artist. I'm thrilled to see him take the position of Artistic Director of the Gilbert Theater, a place that means so much to us all. Larry thinks outside of the box and with his whole heart. He loves the Gilbert as his artistic home. He is just the kind of artist Lynn Pryer would want guarding this historic landmark, this community living room, this place where folks can come and ask questions and have questions asked of them. I am beyond excited to see what Larry has in store for the Gilbert and the community at large. It's going to be an exciting ride."

Carlisle says he is "overwhelmed with gratitude to accept the position of Artistic Director for the Gilbert." He looks forward to guiding the Gilbert through another 26 seasons (at least!) and hopes to continue the tradition of those before him, of creating meaningful and fantastic art. He thanks Lynn Pryer for building such a strong foundation and hopes to make the community proud in his endeavors.

Lawrence Carlisle was born in Wheeling, WV, and migrated to Fayetteville in 2002. Active in theater from the age of 11 and remaining so throughout his high school and college careers, he worked not only as an actor in productions as diverse as Hello Dolly and Titus Andronicus, but was tapped by his theater professor to direct the main stage show his junior year of college. In his professional life, he has directed such shows as Driving Miss Daisy, Suburbia, and most recently The Laramie Project, on the mainstage at the Gilbert. During the Gilbert summer series, he directed To Be a God, Broken Water, Mrs. Fly & the Christmas in July, and A Ghost Story, Abridged. In addition, he assisted Robyne Parrish on It's a Wonderful Life for two seasons in a row and then assisted Matthew Overturf with Evil Dead: The Musical and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. As an actor, he has appeared in such plays as August, Osage County, Antigone, Barefoot in the Park, Little Shop of Horrors, and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.





