Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TEMPEST Opens This Month at Shakespeare In The Park(s)

Performances run April 28 - May 14.

Apr. 17, 2023  
THE TEMPEST Opens This Month at Shakespeare In The Park(s)

For the second year in a row, Switchyard Theatre Company is bringing a Shakespeare-in-the Park themed renaissance experience to the Triangle. Expanding to Raleigh and Durham, STC's production of The Tempest promises to provide a faithful retelling of Shakespeare's classic comedy while keeping the family-friendly format that proved successful last year. The Tempest follows the intrigue of a shipwrecked band of courtiers and a group of magical island creatures, brought together by the machinations of an exiled magician.

Shakespeare's memorable characters are brought to life by a 12-member cast, which features some local favorites and new faces. Mary Rowland brings a maternal take on Prospero, who lost her Dukedom to her duplicitous brother Antonio (Naveed Moeed) and wants revenge on shipwrecked King Alonso and his brother Sebastian (Randle Kennedy and Michael Parker) for siding with him. Her daughter Miranda (Dani Coan), like all teenagers, just wants life and love beyond the safety her mother offers - and more interesting companions than impish sprite Ariel or monstrous Caliban, played by Xenon Winslow and John Paul Middlesworth. Rounding out the cast of courtiers and creatures are Kimmy Fiorentino, Abbe Fralix, Nicholas Hopf, David McEwen and Scott Renz.

The Tempest manages to mix politics and magic into a timely tale about connection and forgiveness. "Corrupt politicians scramble over one another to climb the ladder of success, while those doing the real work get trampled underfoot," says director Max Kaufman. "And yet, The Tempest is a comedy! Set on a fantastical island, full of magic, mischief, and trickery, it is a masterfully written play, with mystical characters and memorable encounters."

The first weekend of performances will take place April 28-30 in Chapel Hill at Southern Village Amphtheatre, 400 Market St. Raleigh performances run the following weekend, May 6-7, at the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Community Center, 12800 Norwood Rd; and Central Park in Durham hosts the final weekend from May 11-14. Tickets for all performances are $20 general admission, $10 for seniors and students, with group discounts for 6+ adults and a limited number of "Family 4-pack" ticket packages at each location. Tickets are available online at Click Here. For more information, visit the STC website (https://switchyardtheatrecompany.org).




Chelsea Pace, Katy Sullivan & Christine Toy Johnson Named Keynote Speakers for 2023 Na Photo
Chelsea Pace, Katy Sullivan & Christine Toy Johnson Named Keynote Speakers for 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival
The National Women’s Theatre Festival, the nation's largest symposium on gender and theatre, has announced the full schedule of WTFCon23. See full programming!
Review: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Based on Tim Burton's 1988 Academy Award-winning film of the same name, Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager who is obsessed with death. Luckily, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon. When Lydia calls on this ghost to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages, and a girl scout who gets scared out of her wit.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Presents DPACS TRIANGLE RISING STARS Photo
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Presents DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS
DPAC has announced that Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards will take place on May 18th, 2023 at 7:30 PM with host, Clay Aiken and special guest Tony Award Winner, Beth Leavel.  Triangle Rising Stars is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
Review: Theatre Raleighs JERSEY BOYS Photo
Review: Theatre Raleigh's JERSEY BOYS
Jersey Boys is presented in a documentary-style format that dramatizes the formation, success, and eventual breakup of The Four Seasons. I previously covered this show twice before. First, when the national tour came to DPAC in 2015. Then when it stopped at North Carolina Theatre back in 2018. Now, I've seen Theatre Raleigh's production, which is directed by Broadway's longest-running Nick Massi, Matt Bogart.

More Hot Stories For You


Chelsea Pace, Katy Sullivan & Christine Toy Johnson Named Keynote Speakers for 2023 National Women's Theatre FestivalChelsea Pace, Katy Sullivan & Christine Toy Johnson Named Keynote Speakers for 2023 National Women's Theatre Festival
April 14, 2023

The National Women’s Theatre Festival, the nation's largest symposium on gender and theatre, has announced the full schedule of WTFCon23. See full programming!
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Presents DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARSBlue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Presents DPAC'S TRIANGLE RISING STARS
April 10, 2023

DPAC has announced that Triangle Rising Stars, central North Carolina's High School Musical Theatre Awards will take place on May 18th, 2023 at 7:30 PM with host, Clay Aiken and special guest Tony Award Winner, Beth Leavel.  Triangle Rising Stars is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
PlayMakers Repertory Company Hosts Two Easter Week Community Events Around The Art Of DragPlayMakers Repertory Company Hosts Two Easter Week Community Events Around The Art Of Drag
April 6, 2023

This week, PlayMakers Repertory Company is hosting two community events celebrating the art of Drag culture.
Hillside High School Drama Alums Accepted Into Juilliard And BADAHillside High School Drama Alums Accepted Into Juilliard And BADA
April 5, 2023

Durham's historic Hillside High School has a long history of well-known graduates of the theatre and arts programs at the school. Most notable alums of Hillside Drama include Academy Award nominee film director Kevin Wilson Jr., actress April Parker Jones, and Lauren E. Banks.
Elizabeth Doran To Step Down As President & CEO Of The North Carolina TheatreElizabeth Doran To Step Down As President & CEO Of The North Carolina Theatre
March 30, 2023

The North Carolina Theatre announces that after six years at the helm, Elizabeth Doran will be leaving her position as President & CEO.  After dedicating herself for the last several years to leading the organization through the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Doran resigned to the Board of Directors in January and will be pursuing other professional opportunities. 
share