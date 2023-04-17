THE TEMPEST Opens This Month at Shakespeare In The Park(s)

For the second year in a row, Switchyard Theatre Company is bringing a Shakespeare-in-the Park themed renaissance experience to the Triangle. Expanding to Raleigh and Durham, STC's production of The Tempest promises to provide a faithful retelling of Shakespeare's classic comedy while keeping the family-friendly format that proved successful last year. The Tempest follows the intrigue of a shipwrecked band of courtiers and a group of magical island creatures, brought together by the machinations of an exiled magician.



Shakespeare's memorable characters are brought to life by a 12-member cast, which features some local favorites and new faces. Mary Rowland brings a maternal take on Prospero, who lost her Dukedom to her duplicitous brother Antonio (Naveed Moeed) and wants revenge on shipwrecked King Alonso and his brother Sebastian (Randle Kennedy and Michael Parker) for siding with him. Her daughter Miranda (Dani Coan), like all teenagers, just wants life and love beyond the safety her mother offers - and more interesting companions than impish sprite Ariel or monstrous Caliban, played by Xenon Winslow and John Paul Middlesworth. Rounding out the cast of courtiers and creatures are Kimmy Fiorentino, Abbe Fralix, Nicholas Hopf, David McEwen and Scott Renz.



The Tempest manages to mix politics and magic into a timely tale about connection and forgiveness. "Corrupt politicians scramble over one another to climb the ladder of success, while those doing the real work get trampled underfoot," says director Max Kaufman. "And yet, The Tempest is a comedy! Set on a fantastical island, full of magic, mischief, and trickery, it is a masterfully written play, with mystical characters and memorable encounters."



The first weekend of performances will take place April 28-30 in Chapel Hill at Southern Village Amphtheatre, 400 Market St. Raleigh performances run the following weekend, May 6-7, at the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Community Center, 12800 Norwood Rd; and Central Park in Durham hosts the final weekend from May 11-14. Tickets for all performances are $20 general admission, $10 for seniors and students, with group discounts for 6+ adults and a limited number of "Family 4-pack" ticket packages at each location. Tickets are available online at Click Here. For more information, visit the STC website (https://switchyardtheatrecompany.org).

