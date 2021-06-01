THE FIRE OF FREEDOM Premieres at Theatre Raleigh

As the world is beginning to open back up and we reflect on what we have been through and learned since last March, the theatrical art form is here to provide context and curate this time. Theatre Raleigh is known for professional, high quality and intimate entertainment. And now in a bold move, the theatre has relocated, the company is creating an arts center and is opening back up for business!

The spacious and beautiful new venue will host the Raleigh premiere of the incredible story, The Fire of Freedom, adapted by Howard Craft and starring Mike Wiley. "In honor of Juneteenth, come in person to the new Theatre Raleigh Arts Center to be a part of this historic play based on a North Carolina story! We are so thrilled to be hosting artists and partons again, and this feels like the perfect show to engage the community as we reopen in person performances. I couldn't be more honored that Howard and Mike trust Theatre Raleigh with the Raleigh area premiere of this important play" says Lauren Kennedy Brady, the Producing Artistic Director of Theatre Raleigh.

The Fire of Freedom is the story of Abraham H. Galloway, a fiery young slave rebel, radical abolitionist, and Union spy who rose out of bondage to become one of the most significant and stirring black leaders in the South during the Civil War. Written by Howard Craft, inspried by David Cecelski's book of the same name and starring Mike Wiley, you are sure to be inspired yourself as you witness a history-making story of bravery and heroism.

Tickets availalbe at theatreraleigh.com