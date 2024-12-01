Student Blog: Course Registration as a BA Theatre Student

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the things I love about pursuing a BA in theater is the freedom I have in my course schedule. Rather than a prescribed path to graduation, I get to mold my major to fit my passions. Additionally, I have the flexibility to take courses outside of the theatre department. I’m even able to pursue a second major in Politics & International Affairs!

Though course registration can be one of the most stressful times of the year, I also think it’s the most fun! I love looking through all of my options and picking my ideal schedule. In this post, I’ll walk you through how I craft my schedule.

When planning each semester, I start with any non-negotiable classes. For example, I must take Sound Design now because it won’t be offered again for four semesters. There’s only one section of this course offered, so the rest of my schedule is forced to revolve around it. This can be inconvenient if your non-negotiable class is at a popular time, but unfortunately, nothing can be done.

I have three main categories of classes needed to graduate: theatre (Major), politics (Major), and divisionals (general education requirements). I try to take at least one of each category each semester. Since my theatre major requires more hours, I plan to take two theatre classes and one politics class in the Spring. However, I’m registered for two politics classes. I did this so I can decide which class I prefer after the first week of class, giving me a little flexibility in case I don’t like a professor’s teaching style. For my divisional next semester, I’m taking an introductory computer science course to satisfy my science requirement. Past this, I’m able to take classes that interest me, even if they don’t fit any of the categories. For example, I’d love to take a marketing class at some point because it will likely apply to a future career in theatre.

I choose the specific classes based on what sounds most interesting and which times best fit my schedule. When I have flexibility in class times, I consider a few factors. I prefer my classes in the morning because that’s when I’m most attentive. Additionally, I work in the afternoon, so morning classes maximize my possible shifts. I prioritize not taking night classes because they interfere with choir and theater rehearsals. Finally, I try to visualize what my life would look like with a certain schedule. When will I have time to eat meals? Workout? Do homework? Planning a mock day helps me understand if this is a schedule in which I’ll thrive.

If you have course registration coming up, I know it can seem overwhelming. Identifying non-negotiable classes and time preferences can help it seem more manageable and will lead you toward a great semester! Good luck!

