Review: COME FROM AWAY National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Come From Away is based on a true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small Canadian town turned into an international sleep-over when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from across the globe, were diverted to Gander's air strip on September 11th, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that they're all part of a global family.

About three years ago, I reviewed the previous engagement of this 2017 Tony-winning musical's national tour at the Durham Performing Arts Center. Little did I know at the time that it would be the second to last show I covered for BroadwayWorld before COVID hit on March 12th, 2020. Although since then, a majority of the original cast reunited for a capture of the New York production that is now available to stream on Apple TV+. Come From Away then closed on October 2nd, 2022 after 1,670 performances. The tour is currently back for a return engagement at DPAC through January 22nd.

Watching this musical now really hits differently. As the townsfolk of Gander spread kindness to the "plane people" in the wake of 9/11, they've also been spreading kindness to audiences ever since resuming performances back in October of 2021. The theater business has been back for about a year and a half at this point. Come From Away is literally the perfect antidote for anyone getting all stressed up about current events in the world.

The whole show runs in a very documentary style as all the characters take turns providing narrations as to what was going on at the time. On paper, a lot of the dialogue is basically all exposition. Although through Irene Sankoff & David Hein's writing, Christopher Ashley's directing, and each of the performances, the narrations come off as rather engaging. Not to mention that for an ensemble piece like this, everyone appears to have their stories fleshed out in a way where they don't end up getting lost in the shuffle.

A majority of the cast who was in the national tour last time it came to Durham are still in it. Among them are Marika Aubrey, Kevin Carolan, Julie Johnson, James Earl Jones II, and Julia Knitel. Although Harter Clingman, who played police constable Oz last time, was out. So Jordan Barbour went on for him. Not to mention that Christine Toy Johnson, who was previously out as Diane, was present this time. They all work so well with the new additions to the cast, James Kall, Ali Momen, Kirsten Peace, Danielle K. Thomas, and Jeremy Woodard. I should add on a side note that two of the characters in the musical, Nick and Diane, are a real-life married couple who met in Gander following the events of 9/11. They even gave my review of the show's previous engagement at DPAC a like on Twitter.

Come From Away has moments that may feel cathartic. However, the drama happens to be balanced out with some humor very well. If you come see the show yourself, you may end up feeling like one of the plane people. Mainly in how you visit a place that brings joy into your life and almost don't even wanna leave. All 100 minutes of this musical is absolutely worth it!

For more information regarding the tour, please visit:

https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/come-from-away-1

https://comefromaway.com/tickets.php?content=tixtour