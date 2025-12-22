Eugene Ionesco RHINOCEROS to Launch Switch Theatre Company's 2026 Season

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following up on their successful relaunch, Switch Theatre Company will kick off their four-show 2026 season with Eugene Ionesco's classic allegory, Rhinoceros. The play follows reluctant hero/everyman Berenger as he decides whether to join the overwhelming tide of friends, coworkers, and loved ones who inexplicably transform into rhinoceroses - or to endure the terrifying solitude of remaining himself.

Rhinoceros is a pivotal work of absurdist drama that explores the themes of conformity, logic, and existential isolation. The action unfolds in a provincial French town where, one by one, the inhabitants embrace their most bestial selves. Phillip Solano plays dissolute alcoholic Berenger, whose friendship with persnickety perfectionist Jean (John Paul Middlesworth) and burgeoning office romance with idealistic Daisy (Alexa Griffin) are threatened by the arrival of the rampaging beasts. The ensemble cast portrays various perspectives on the problem: conspiracy theorist Botard (Gus Hummings), romantic rival Dudard (Jayden Peszko), the nonsensical Logician (Archil Megrelishvili), and loyal but practical wife Mrs. Boeuf (Lola Ureña) provide real-world reactions to an incomprehensible situation, further illustrated by the rest of the townspeople (Ali Patalano, Dylan Atwood, and Lydia Sayers).

lonesco wrote the play in 1959, but his inspiration may have come during his college years in Romania in 1927, as his fellow students, professors, and intellectuals began to succumb to the “ideological contagion” of political fanaticism and the rise of Nazi Germany. “Seventy years later, that slow slide into conformity still feels familiar,” says director Adam Traylor. “Today's social media landscape accelerates that drift and makes it harder to pull yourself out once the crowd starts moving.”

But the play avoids both preachiness and direct comparisons to the political movement that inspired it. “It broke the mold when it debuted,” continues Traylor. “It uses humor and movement to say something deeply human. The play lets people laugh, then suddenly recognize themselves in the behavior onstage. Rhinoceros gives audiences a way to confront reality with humor, while still feeling the weight of the choices we make.”

Performances run from January 22 through February 1 at the PSI Theater at the Durham Arts Council, 120 Morris St., Durham. Tickets for all performances range from $20 - $35, with discounts available with season ticket purchases.

Raleigh Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL (Theatre Raleigh) 16.5% of votes 2. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Playmakers Reperatory Company) 12.9% of votes 3. TUCK EVERLASTING (Studio 1) 10.4% of votes Vote Now!