Raleigh's Performing Arts Center to Host Theatre Haunts and History Tour

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is inviting the community to step into the shadows of history with Curtain Call from Beyond: Theatre Haunts & History, a brand-new guided walking tour that explores the legends, lore, and theatre secrets at Raleigh's historic performing arts center.

For decades, whispers of mysterious sightings, unexplained sounds, and theatre traditions have taken place within the walls of the Martin Marietta Center. Now, guests can experience these stories firsthand in a 50-minute journey that brings together theatrical superstitions, backstage access, and tales of ghostly lore.

“This tour reveals the hidden side of the theatre, where history, mystery, and a few ghostly legends linger,” said Michelle Bradley, General Manager of the Martin Marietta Center. “It's a rare chance to step behind the curtain and experience the theatre in an entirely new light.”

Curtain Call from Beyond: Theatre Haunts & History runs throughout October, with tours available during these dates and times:

October 6th 7:30PM & 9:00PM

October 7th 7:30PM & 9:00PM

October 20th 7:30PM & 9:00PM

October 21st 7:30PM & 9:00PM

October 27th 7:30PM & 9:00PM