Raleigh Little Theatre Presents BREACH OF PEACE Next Week

Raleigh Little Theatre presents Mike Wiley's "Breach of Peace" as the first show of 2021. "Breach of Peace" is a solo play written and performed by Mike Wiley; it will be presented live via Zoom for two nights only, Jan. 22-23.

"Mike Wiley is one of my favorite performers because every time I witness one of his shows, I leave a changed person - with a new understanding of our history and motivated to fight for justice," said Patrick Torres, RLT's artistic director. "'Breach of Peace' will compel us to make the world better, and I am looking forward to Mike sharing the show with us."

"Breach of Peace" is based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Rides, as well as many other individuals involved in the early struggle for African American equality. The play is a living monument to those remarkable young men and women of various races, religions and backgrounds who rose to face the dangers of fighting for just and equal treatment for all.

Mike Wiley's live productions are typically known for incorporating audience participation. To bring that experience to the virtual world, audience members are encouraged to keep their Zoom cameras on during the show. In the theatre space, Wiley will be able to see audience members as participant tiles projected onto large screens set up in the house. Audiences are also invited to stay on Zoom after the show for a live Q&A with Wiley. This interactive presentation of "Breach of Peace'' provides a more active audience experience than what is normally possible with virtual theatre performances.

"Breach of Peace" is supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, and runs online from Jan. 22-23. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111 or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org. The box office is open noon-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.