North Carolina Theatre Rescheduled Show Dates
NC Theatre has announced rescheduled show dates for its season.
New 2019-20 Show Dates:
MEMPHIS: July 28-August 2, 2020
THE SOUND OF MUSIC: October 13-18, 2020
EDGES: November 6-15, 2020
New 2021 Show Dates:
SISTER ACT: February 9-14, 2021
ON YOUR FEET: March 23-28, 2021
RING OF FIRE: April 30-May 9, 2021
PETER PAN: July 27-August 1, 2021
9 TO 5: October 12-17, 2021
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL: November 5-14, 2021
NC Theatre's physical box office, located at 1 E South Street, is closed until further notice. If you have ticketing questions or requests, please email boxoffice@nctheatre.com.
Ticket holders for shows in the 2019-20 and 2021 seasons should keep their tickets, as they will be valid for future dates.