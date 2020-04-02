North Carolina Theatre Rescheduled Show Dates

NC Theatre has announced rescheduled show dates for its season.

New 2019-20 Show Dates:

MEMPHIS: July 28-August 2, 2020

THE SOUND OF MUSIC: October 13-18, 2020

EDGES: November 6-15, 2020

More Info

New 2021 Show Dates:

SISTER ACT: February 9-14, 2021

ON YOUR FEET: March 23-28, 2021

RING OF FIRE: April 30-May 9, 2021

PETER PAN: July 27-August 1, 2021

9 TO 5: October 12-17, 2021

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL: November 5-14, 2021

More Info

NC Theatre's physical box office, located at 1 E South Street, is closed until further notice. If you have ticketing questions or requests, please email boxoffice@nctheatre.com .

Ticket holders for shows in the 2019-20 and 2021 seasons should keep their tickets, as they will be valid for future dates.





Related Articles Shows View More Raleigh Stories

More Hot Stories For You