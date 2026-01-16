 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Madeline Wilvers - DUELING DIVA CABARET - Studio 1

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tristan André - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playmakers Reperatory Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Britt - KEELY AND DU - Scapegoat Initiative

Best Dance Production
WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh

Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Woodall - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh

Best Direction Of A Play
Renèe Nixon - DEA WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

Best Ensemble
DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Webb - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Thompson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playmakers Reperatory Company

Best Musical
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh

Best New Play Or Musical
DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

Best Performer In A Musical
Alyssa Fox - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh

Best Performer In A Play
Lebone Moses - DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

Best Play
DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

Best Production of an Opera
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - North Carolina Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Benedict R. Fancy - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wil Coulbourn - I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY - Studio 1

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ira David Wood III - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Klionsky - DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Studio 1

Favorite Local Theatre
Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

