Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Madeline Wilvers - DUELING DIVA CABARET - Studio 1



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tristan André - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playmakers Reperatory Company



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dustin Britt - KEELY AND DU - Scapegoat Initiative



Best Dance Production

WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Woodall - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh



Best Direction Of A Play

Renèe Nixon - DEA WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions



Best Ensemble

DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bill Webb - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Thompson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playmakers Reperatory Company



Best Musical

WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh



Best New Play Or Musical

DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions



Best Performer In A Musical

Alyssa Fox - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh



Best Performer In A Play

Lebone Moses - DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions



Best Play

DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions



Best Production of an Opera

THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - North Carolina Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benedict R. Fancy - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wil Coulbourn - I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY - Studio 1



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ira David Wood III - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

David Klionsky - DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Studio 1



Favorite Local Theatre

Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions

Winners can download graphics here.