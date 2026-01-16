Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Raleigh Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Madeline Wilvers - DUELING DIVA CABARET - Studio 1
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tristan André - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playmakers Reperatory Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Britt - KEELY AND DU - Scapegoat Initiative
Best Dance Production
WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh
Best Direction Of A Musical
Eric Woodall - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh
Best Direction Of A Play
Renèe Nixon - DEA WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions
Best Ensemble
DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bill Webb - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Alex Thompson - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Playmakers Reperatory Company
Best Musical
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh
Best New Play Or Musical
DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Alyssa Fox - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh
Best Performer In A Play
Lebone Moses - DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions
Best Play
DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions
Best Production of an Opera
THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO - North Carolina Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Benedict R. Fancy - WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre Raleigh
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wil Coulbourn - I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY - Studio 1
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ira David Wood III - WAITRESS - Theatre Raleigh
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
David Klionsky - DEAL WITH IT - Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Studio 1
Favorite Local Theatre
Diamonds, Pearls, and Pink Roses Productions
