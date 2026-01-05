Matthews Playhouse To Present THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Regional Premiere

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts will present the regional premiere of The Prince of Egypt as part of its 2025–2026 Mainstage Season. The production will run January 16 through February 1, 2026, at the Fullwood Auditorium in Matthews, North Carolina.

Based on the animated film, The Prince of Egypt follows the story of two brothers raised as Egyptian princes whose lives diverge when Moses discovers his true heritage. As their bond is tested, the narrative explores themes of identity, faith, courage, and leadership, culminating in Moses’ journey to lead his people toward freedom.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Tod A. Kubo, with music direction by John Nipe. The musical features a score by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik.

A pay-what-you-can preview performance will be held Thursday, January 15, at 7:30 p.m. The suggested donation is $10, with general admission seating and donations accepted at the door.

Mainstage performances will take place from January 16 through February 1, with both evening and matinee performances available. School performances are scheduled for January 22 and 23 at 10:00 a.m. The production has an approximate running time of two hours and 30 minutes and is recommended for audiences ages eight and up.

All performances will be held at Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts, located at 100 East McDowell Street in Matthews. Tickets are available through the Matthews Playhouse website, with special pricing offered for students, seniors, military personnel, and children.