RED PITCH By Tyrell Williams is Coming to Burning Coal Theatre Company

Burning Coal Theatre Company will present Tyrell Williams’ Red Pitch, directed by Avis Hatcher-Puzzo. Red Pitch will run February 5th - 22nd, 2026, at the Murphey School. Performances run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

The cast of Red Pitch includes Quinn Gray as Joey, Jireh Ijeoma as Omz, and Jaden Rogers as Bilal. Vuitton Bond will understudy.

Three friends, Bilal, Omar (also known as Omz), and Joey, have spent their entire lives chasing One Dream: making it onto a professional football team. The football pitch has been their second home, a place where talent, loyalty, and ambition collide. But as their shot at greatness approaches, the world around them is shifting. Their South London neighborhood is changing; local families are being pushed out, and beloved landmarks are being torn down, including their cherished red pitch. With their futures on the line, the trio must fight not only for a place in the professional league but also to preserve the brotherly bond they’ve built amidst the pressures of a rapidly changing world.

All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. February 6th is ‘College Night’, with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. February 8th is ‘Pay What You Can’ day.