National Women's Theatre Festival Presents OCCUPY 22

The National Women's Theatre Festival proudly presents Occupy The Stage 2022: The Remix! Occupy began in 2016 as a performance-as-protest to the lack of plays being produced by women playwrights across U.S. stages and has become an annual affirmation of the multitudes of brilliant, diverse work being written by women and underrepresented gender playwrights. Now in its 6th year, Occupy The Stage 22 will be presented as a livestream festival of new plays mixed in with encore readings of fan favorites from previous years. Through this annual showcase and community celebration, Occupy advocates for intersectionality in our industry and increased visibility to both audiences and collaborators across the globe.

Occupy 22 will showcase 22 virtual livestream staged readings. Each play will receive 2 performances between Feb 17-27, 2022. These plays will take the audience from the halls of a supernatural high school to the crawlspace of a hip AirBnb, from the inception of landmark Supreme Court cases for sexual & reproductive rights to introspection from an animate Egg and Uterus. The playwrights range from NYU Tisch graduates to an Obie Lifetime Achievement Award-Winner, from a lifestyle blogger to a D&D enthusiast.

Occupy 22 plays center Women, Non-Binary, Gender Non-Conforming, and Trans artists; feature Diverse, Black, Indigenous, POC, Global Majority, & Disabled, Deaf, and Neuro-Diverse artists. OCCUPY includes 22 playwrights, 22 directors, and over 80 actors, with at least 50% BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and at least 50% women, nonbinary, and TGNC artists represented in each category. All shows will be open-captioned for enhanced accessibility for the d/Deaf and hard of hearing.

Occupy The Stage 2022 will air on NWTF's YouTube channel Feb 17-27, 2022. Recordings will be available for up to 96 hours after their premiere.

The Official Lineup

ACUTE EXPOSURE (written by Alice Hakvaag and directed by Hannah Levinson)

CITRUS (written by Celeste Jennings and directed by JaMeeka D. Holloway)

CRAIGSLISTED (written by Sharai Bohannon and directed by Abby Davis)

DARK MATTER (written by AnnMarie Morrison and directed by Sophia Menconi)

BEHEADING COLUMBUS (written by Diana Burbano and directed by Kaycee Swierc)

FOR LEONORA, OR, COMPANIONS (written by Hayley St. James, directed by Ana Radalescu)

FORECLOSURE (written by Jivani Rodriguez and directed by Serena Norr)

HAVE TO BELIEVE WE ARE MAGIC (written by Sara Guerrero and directed by Natasha Yannacañedo)

LITTLE EGG, BIG WORLD (written by Rachel Leighson and directed by Andrea Unger)

HIGH SCHOOL COVEN (written by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin and directed by Heather Ondersma)

MIDNIGHT SHOWING (written by Libby Heily and directed by Keyanna Alexander)

GRISWOLD (written by Angela J. Davis and directed by Kiersten White)

CRAWLSPACEBLOG (written by Rebecca Kane and directed by Emily Grimany)

OUT OF BALANCE (written by Lindsay Carpenter and directed by Johannah Maynard Edwards)

LEGACY (written by Daysha Veronica and directed by Germona Sharp)

PEACE PLAZA (written by Christine Toy Johnson and directed by Leslie Barrera),

ORGANIC (written by Jenna Jane and directed by Shira Helena Gitlin)

REACHING FOR INFINITY (written by Peter Ruiz and directed by Mel Elkouz)

PRIMARY COLORS (written by Nina Ki and directed by Simone Tetrault)

THE RUNNING OF THE DEER (written by Jill Maynard and directed by Karen Loewy Movilla) WATERBEARERS (written by V. Efua Prince and directed by Robin Marshall)

THAT STORY AGAIN (written by Emma Joy Hill and directed by Ruthie Evelyn Allen)

Once you register for your ticket(s), you'll receive your viewing link for the entire day's worth of performances. Simply click your link to tune in to all the performances you want to see! All performances will air on NWTF's YouTube channel.

Tickets to Occupy The Stage 2022 are now available on Eventbrite at prices ranging from $11-$22 for an individual performance day, $60 for single weekend passes, $100 for all-inclusive passes, with Pay-What-You-Can options. The performances will air on WTF's YouTube Channel exclusively for ticket holders.

Purchase tickets at bit.ly/occupytix!