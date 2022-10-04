Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Comes to Theatre Raleigh This Month

The production opens on October 26th with performances running through the November 6th.

Register for Raleigh News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 04, 2022  

After a full spring/summer packed with productions, Theatre Raleigh closes out their 2022 Main Stage Season with their final production, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

From the celebrated and award-winning composer Dave Malloy comes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a scandalous slice of Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Young and impulsive, Natasha Rostova arrives in Moscow to await the return of her fiancé from the front lines. When she falls under the spell of the roguish Anatole, it is up to Pierre, a family friend in the middle of an existential crisis, to pick up the pieces of her shattered reputation. Following a critically exalted premiere at Ars Nova in New York City, a subsequent Off-Broadway transfer, and an acclaimed run on Broadway, this award-winning musical expands the possibilities for the genre with its daring score and bold storytelling.

Theatre Raleigh's production stars Broadway's Manna Nichols (Allegiance, National tour of King & I and Miss Saigon) as Natasha and David Toole (Theatre Raleigh favorite, Rock of Ages and Once) playing the role of Pierre. This stellar cast also features Anna Wentworth as Helene, Rebekah Holland as Mary, Tedd Szeto as Balaga, Andrew Wade as Anatole, Miceala Shanyce Bundy as Marya, Derek Robinson as Andrei/Bolonsky, Jack Richardson, as Dolokhov, Grace Hamashima as Sonya. Rounding our the ensemble is Meagan Chieppor, Kamilah Lay, Eric Sorrels, Becky Layko, Khoa Pham, Pedro Ka'awaloa, Jon Parker Douglas, and Elizabeth Galbraith. The production is Helmed by Director Tim Seib, Music Director Joanna Li and Choreographer Lisette Glodowski.

"Our production will stay true to the original in that it will feature many actor-musicians which adds a whole other level of organic storytelling and really draws the audience in. From the top down, the talents of this cast are immense and will be front and center in this very immersive staging," Say director Tim Seib. "Speaking of the staging, the creative team and I have been gushing over the capabilities and possibilities of Theatre Raleigh's new mainstage space. The flexibility of the space allows us to create a very unique environment from which to bring this story to life. The various design departments are referencing everything from the original source material to a Cold War-era dance club, to an abandoned opera house, to the streets of Moscow in the early 1800's and everywhere in between. The end result is sure to be not only a captivating story, but also a visual and sonic feast. Come party with us like it's 1812!"

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 opens at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center on October 26th with performances running through the November 6th. Ticket prices begin at $32.50.


TodayTix Extension


More Hot Stories For You


John Mellencamp To Hit The stage Live And In Person At Durham Performing Arts Center In 2023John Mellencamp To Hit The stage Live And In Person At Durham Performing Arts Center In 2023
October 3, 2022

Live from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opening of his new permanent exhibition on September 29, 2022, John Mellencamp confirmed a North American tour “Live and In Person 2023” set to kick off in February. Presented by longtime promoter AEG Presents and sponsored by Turner Classic Movies, the tour will see 76 shows across North America including a stop at DPAC on Saturday May 20, 2023.
WAIT WAIT Stand-Up Tour Coming To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts December 15WAIT WAIT Stand-Up Tour Coming To Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts December 15
October 3, 2022

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! has launched a stand-up comedy tour! This fall, NPR's weekly hour-long quiz program will be traveling to ten cities across the U.S. for nights of stand-up comedy featuring Wait Wait's funniest panelists. 
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns To DPAC in FebruaryTHE BOOK OF MORMON Returns To DPAC in February
September 29, 2022

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a sold-out week in 2018, returns to DPAC for a limited engagement February 14 – 19, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.
Seed Art Share Announces First Sprout Out Youth Production of ALICE IN WONDERLANDSeed Art Share Announces First Sprout Out Youth Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND
September 28, 2022

Perfect for students ages 8-18, Seed Art Share's “Sprout Out” production of Alice in Wonderland is sure to be an amazing experience for the entire family! This adaptation, narrated by author Lewis Carroll, takes audiences on a magical adventure through the wacky, wild, and altogether whimsical world of Wonderland!
Seed Art Share Presents TRICK OR TREAT, MR. MCGREGOR!Seed Art Share Presents TRICK OR TREAT, MR. MCGREGOR!
September 27, 2022

This October, Seed Art Share will be heading back into local community gardens with Peter Rabbit and friends with the next iteration of the Peter Rabbit garden trilogy, Trick-or-Treat, Mr. McGregor! 