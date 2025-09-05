MAD LIBS LIVE Comes to Raleigh Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This September, Raleigh Little Theatre (RLT) invites audiences to become part of the action with Mad Libs Live! - a high-energy, interactive musical based on the world-famous fill-in-the-blank word game. Performances run September 12-28 in RLT’s Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.

In Mad Libs Live!, four quirky teens are about to compete on the hit TV show Teen Superstars - but moments before they go on, they discover some of their songs are missing words! That’s where the audience steps in. By suggesting nouns, verbs, and adjectives, audience members help create a one-of-a-kind version of the show every time. With music by Jeff Thomson and book and lyrics by Robin Rothstein, Mad Libs Live! delivers big laughs, catchy tunes, and spontaneous surprises for the whole family.

Directed and choreographed by Amy and Bryan Pridgen - a local actor/director/improviser duo known for their energetic, engaging work - this fast-paced, 60-minute show is recommended for audiences ages 6 and up.

A sensory-friendly performance will take place on Saturday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m., and audio description for those with visual disabilities will be provided during the Sunday, September 14, performance at 3:00 p.m.