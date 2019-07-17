Eastern Music Festival Presents Two World Premiere Works For Classical Guitar

Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized music festival and summer educational program based in the heart of North Carolina, announces the world premiere of two compositions for classical guitar to debut during the annual guitar program performances at the Festival. Greensboro composers Steve Landis and Mark Charles Smith each were commissioned to create the works for the Festival's two-week Guitar Program: Landis' work, The Blacktop Truth Through Samarcand, will be performed by the EMF Guitar Ensemble on July 21, and Smith's work, A Good Problem to Have, will be performed by EMF faculty artists Kami Rowan (guitar), Kelly Burke (clarinet) and Smith on July 24.

"For two weeks at EMF, our guitar program students are challenged to push the boundaries on traditional classical guitar study by collaborating in large and small ensembles while broadening technique and performance," said EMF faculty artist and guitar program founder Kami Rowan. "Over five years, the program has doubled in size and has led to educational and performance careers for many of our guitar program alumni."

Rowan, professor of music at Guilford College, is the music director of the U.S. Guitar Orchestra (USGO), which recently made its Carnegie Hall debut and completed a tour in France in June. Six of this year's guitar program students performed with the USGO, four of whom are also EMF guitar alumni. Out of the 41 players in the USGO, fifteen are alumni of the EMF guitar program.

During the final two weeks of the five-week summer festival, 23 young guitar artists will study classical guitar with faculty artists Julian Gray, Kami Rowan, Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Vieaux, and distinguished teaching artist Thomas Viloteau. EMF's guitar program offers students the unique opportunity to collaborate with other EMF orchestral students to learn and perform chamber works, as well as private lessons with acclaimed faculty and study and performance in large ensembles.

There are several opportunities to experience the guitar program in performance:

Sat., July 20, at 4 p.m., Carnegie Room at Hege Library, Guilford College

Master Class with Thomas Viloteau, guitar

Experience the nuances of the classical guitar in a master class with EMF guitar program students led by Thomas Viloteau.

This event is free and open to the public.

Sun., July 21, at 2:15 p.m., Carnegie Room at Hege Library, Guilford College

EMF Guitar Orchestra Concert

Performance includes the world premiere of The Blacktop Truth Through Samarcand by Steve Landis

This is a free concert during the annual EMF Open House and is open to the public.

Mon., July 22, at 8 p.m., Tew Recital Hall at UNC-Greensboro

Eastern Chamber Players

Performance by EMF faculty artists includes works by Mozart, Dohnanyi, and the Quintet for Guitar and Strings by Castelnuovo-Tedesco featuring Jason Vieaux on guitar.

Tickets available online at easternmusicfestival.org or call the Triad Stage Box Office at 336-272-0160.

Wed., July 24, at 8 p.m., Temple Emanuel, Greensboro

EMF Classical Guitar Summit

Performances by EMF guitar faculty Julian Gray (with Serape Bastepe-Gray), Kami Rowan, Jason Vieaux, and EMF Young Artists. Performance includes the world premiere of A Good Problem to Have by Mark Charles Smith.

Tickets available online at easternmusicfestival.org or call the Triad Stage Box Office at 336-272-0160.

Sat., July 27, at 6:15 PM, Sternberger Auditorium, Guilford College

EMF Guitar Orchestra Concert

Finale recital by the Guitar Program students. Performance includes the local debut of Kevin Callahan's Three White Geese, composed for and debuted this June by the USGO.

This concert is free and open to the public.

Eastern Music Festival continues through Saturday, July 27. EMF's 58th season features over 65 performances by three symphonies, multiple chamber ensembles, and signature guest artists performances at its home location at Guilford College and other locations in Greensboro, the Triad, and Boone, North Carolina. Tickets available online at eastermusicfestival.org or by calling the Triad Stage Box Office at 336-272-0160.





