Diana Krall Comes To DPAC October 15, 2022

GRAMMY Award winning and multi-platinum jazz singer Diana Krall has expanded her national tour with a stop at DPAC on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 18th at 10:00 AM: online at DPACnc.com, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787, 123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC, or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Diana Krall is the only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. To date, her albums have garnered two GRAMMY Awards, ten Juno Awards and have earned nine Gold, three Platinum, and seven multi-Platinum albums. Her 1999 release of When I Look in Your Eyes spent an unprecedented 52 weeks in the #1 position on Billboard's Jazz chart, won two GRAMMY Awards, and went Platinum in the U.S. and Canada.

Her most recent release, This Dream Of You, has garnered critical acclaim from fans and press alike. Krall's unique artistry transcends any single musical style and has made her one of the most recognizable artists of our time.

For more information, please visit tour.dianakrall.com.