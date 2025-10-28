Burning Coal Theatre To Present US Premiere Of HERE IN AMERICA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burning Coal Theatre Company will present the U.S. premiere of Here in America, a new play by David Edgar, directed by Jerome Davis. Performances will run December 4–21, 2025, at the Murphey School (224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604).

Here in America follows four artists navigating fear and conviction during two defining moments in U.S. history—the 1952 Red Scare and its aftermath in 1960s New York. As they face loyalty tests, public pressure, and the threat of blacklisting, they must choose between self-preservation and standing by their beliefs. A decade later, their choices echo back, revealing the personal and political costs of silence and defiance.

Playwright David Edgar, one of Britain’s most influential political dramatists, is known for works including Destiny, Pentecost, and Playing with Fire. His acclaimed adaptation of Nicholas Nickleby for the Royal Shakespeare Company remains a touchstone of modern theatre. This marks Burning Coal’s twelfth production of an Edgar play, continuing a long-standing artistic partnership between the playwright and the company.

Director Jerome Davis, co-founder and Artistic Director of Burning Coal, has directed and performed in dozens of the company’s productions, including A Little Night Music, Arcadia, Evita, The Seafarer, and Iphigenia in Splott. He received the 2019 Raleigh Medal of Arts for his contributions to the city’s cultural landscape.

The cast includes Andrew Goins as Art, Chip Carey as Gadge, Emma Roe as Miss Bauer, and Sarah Winter as Day.

The creative team features Jerome Davis (director), Rebecca Peace (stage manager), Tom Burch (set design), Matthew Adelson (lighting design), Lynda Clark (costume and properties design), and Juan Isler (sound design). Lauren Hess, Ella Bryant, and Asia Mayfield serve as assistant stage managers, with Susan Gross as assistant director and Barry Jaked as technical director.

Shows will take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), and $20 for students, teachers, and active military. Audience members 18 and under may attend any performance for $5. College Night will be December 5, with $5 tickets for college students with valid ID, and Pay What You Can day will be December 7. Tickets are available at burningcoal.org or by calling (919) 834-4001.