Broadway's Alyssa Fox to Star In WAITRESS At Theatre Raleigh

Theatre Raleigh has announced that Broadway star Alyssa Fox will lead its summer production of "Waitress" as Jenna, the fearless and big-hearted baker at the center of this beloved musical. The show runs August 6–24, 2025, at the De Ann S. Jones Theatre in North Raleigh.

Fox is best known for her standout performance as Elphaba in "Wicked" on Broadway, most recently headlining the show's 20th anniversary. She also starred as Elsa in the final U.S. tour of Disney's "Frozen" and originated the Elsa standby in the Broadway cast.

“We are thrilled to welcome Broadway star Alyssa Fox to Theatre Raleigh as Jenna in 'Waitress,'” said Eric Woodall, Theatre Raleigh's producing artistic director and the show's director. “Alyssa has blown away audiences as Elphaba in Wicked and Elsa in Frozen, and now she brings her powerhouse vocals to the music of Sara Bareilles. Our audiences are in for a real treat—what a delicious slice of pie this performance will be!”

Other cast members include:

Raleigh's legendary actor Ira David Wood (iii) will take on the role of Joe, originally made famous by the late Andy Griffith in the 2007 film that inspired the musical.

Broadway performer Billy Harrigan Tighe will play Dr. Pomatter. Tighe's Broadway, West End and touring credits include: "The Book of Mormon," "Pippin," "The Heart of Rock and Roll," "Wicked" and "Finding Neverland."

Theatre Raleigh is also partnering with Slice Pie Company, a Raleigh favorite known for its award-winning pies, which will supply all of the pies used on stage during the production. To enhance the experience, mini pies from Slice Pie Company will be available for purchase in the theatre lobby at every performance.

With a heartfelt book and unforgettable score by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" follows Jenna, a talented small-town baker who dreams of a better life beyond her job, her town, and her troubled marriage. A story of resilience, friendship, motherhood, and the healing power of pie, Waitress has become a modern musical classic.

EVENT DETAILS:

Dates: August 6–24, 2025

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday; 2:00 p.m. Saturday; 3:00 p.m. Sunday

Venue: De Ann S. Jones Theatre at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center, 6638 Old Wake Forest Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27616

Tickets: $33–$50; available at www.theatreraleigh.com

