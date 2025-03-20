American Dance Festival Announces Its 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Dance Festival has announced its 2025 season with a full summer performance schedule from June 12 to July 26 and additional performances in September.

With 40 performances by 22 acclaimed dance companies and choreographers from around the globe, featuring 10 world premieres, 13 ADF commissions, and 11 company/choreographer debuts, ADF celebrates the diversity of modern dance and its community. The 2025 season is dedicated to the talented alumni of ADF. Many of this season's choreographers and performers have deep connections to ADF, having been both students and faculty at various points in their careers.

“This season is unlike any other. We're bringing together the groundbreaking works of Trisha Brown, Merce Cunningham, and Paul Taylor in one extraordinary program that celebrates dance and the incredible collaborations they had with the groundbreaking visual artist Robert Rauschenberg, alongside a lineup of companies and artists showcasing the incredible breadth and brilliance of artistic talent in modern dance. Expect joyful and athletic performances that celebrate the resilience of the human spirit, with pieces exploring darker themes that are as thought-provoking as they are uplifting and moving. From immersive experiences and multimedia productions to unconventional stagecraft and even joyous dance parties, we invite the community to celebrate alongside the artists. And, of course, we'll highlight the brilliant ADF alumni who continue to shape the now and future of dance,” says Jodee Nimerichter, ADF's Executive Director.

Festival regulars returning this summer are Pilobolus with classic favorites and new creations, and Ballet Hispánico, the largest Latine cultural organization in the United States. Ballet Hispánico is presenting a groundbreaking production of CARMEN.maquia, celebrating the 150th anniversary of Bizet's timeless masterpiece, a Latin Dance Party, and a camp for youth. For the first time at ADF, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) and Paul Taylor Dance Company (PTDC) are sharing a historical program. DCDC is performing

Paul Taylor's Esplanade, and PTDC is performing Ulysses Dove's Vespers, which are

often performed by the opposite company. DCDC makes history by being the first

African American dance company to add Paul Taylor's iconic Esplanade to its repertory, further solidifying its commitment to artistic excellence and innovation.

