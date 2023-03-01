triangle productions! Continues its PDX Pride Reading Series

triangle productions! is continuing its PDX Pride Reading Series. Receiving an NEA grant is allowing us to produce five different play readings of LGBTQ plays produced in Oregon from 1970-1987. The first openly LGBTQ play ever produced here in Oregon was in 1971 at PSU - the play was Boys In The Band.

The company has already produced one play reading; Robert Chaney's 1986 sexually charged play, JERKER featuring Empress 43 T'Kara Campbell Starr and their husband Emperor 45 Arcadian Campbell Starr. This two-night reading event on February 14 & 15 at 7 pm was a near sell-out.

The company is gearing up for its second, the early 1980s play written by out playwright Jane Chambers - Last Summer at Bluefish Cove, originally produced in Portland by the Portland Women's Theatre. A landmark piece in Lesbian dramatic literature as the first mainstream play of its kind. The play follows eight women throughout one summer on the fictional Long Island seaside town of Bluefish Cove.

Featuring

LIL Andrea White

EVA Kelsey Glasser

KITTY Michelle Maida

ANNIE Jen Lanier

RAE Laura Mulligan

RITA Torrey Cornwell

DONNA Liz O'Donnell

SUE Margo Schembre

STAGE DIRECTIONS TBA

Directed by Stephanie Mulligan Stage Manager - Sundance Henry-Wilson