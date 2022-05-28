Triangle Productions! to Present Wade McCollum in MR. MADAM

Wade McCollum is returning to Portland and to the theatre company where he began his professional career back in 1998 - triangle productions! He is starring in a one-person show about Kenneth Marlowe an early pioneer in the gay movement. His career took him to perform as a female impersonator/stripper in the 1940s and 50s then as a male madam, to which he wrote about in his best seller Mr. Madam about his escapades to transitioning at the age of 50 to become Kate Marlowe.



In July 2010 Armistead Maupin commented: "I met Kenneth Marlow in 1972 when he was in the process of becoming Kate Marlowe. He threw a fundraising Big Band dance at which Sally Rand (then 70) performed her famous Fan Dance under a VERY DIM blue bulb. He called the evening 'The Ball to End All Balls'. When I interviewed her later (Kate) she told me she'd grown up in a whorehouse in Winnemucca, Nevada. I'm not at all sure if that was true but it was a fascinating detail, so I appropriated it for Anna Madrigal in Tales of the City."

The show will feature a strip in honor of the famous stripper Sally Rand as well as one honoring Kenneth's dear friend, Gypsy Rose Lee. The show is directed by Donald Horn, with Lighting by Trevor Sargent and Stage Management by Jason Coffey.

This is an indoor event with all the COVID-19 protocols in place such as mask-wearing, vaccination certificate, temperature checks, social distancing, and others.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!

June 9 - 25, 2022

Tickets range from $15-$35 depending on seat location. No handling or exchange charges.

For tickets, visit www.trianglepro.org or call 503-239-5919.

NOTE: NO ONE UNDER 18 DUE TO SUBJECT MATTER