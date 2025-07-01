THE CAKE and More Set for Triangle Productions 36th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



triangle productions! has unveiled its 36th season. This year, triangle aimed to find shows that made you laugh, have a tear or two roll down your cheeks, and know you spent quality time enjoying time with the stories we feel are important to share.



This year, the shows chosen are focused on women, but they believe they are universal to all.

The lineup features:



Aging and how we see ourselves. Such as what Mae West faces when Diane Arbus wants to capture the ‘real Mae’.



Friendship and its value as realized in the Savannah Sipping Society.



Struggling with values; is it wrong to be wrong or right to be right? Is there no middle ground? The Cake doesn’t shy away from those questions or answers.



Lastly with life’s curve balls. We all face them, but do we face them correctly? Did Gert?

Added bonus – OMG! Donnie’s back on stage along with James Sharinghousen. This show is free to all season ticket holders.





