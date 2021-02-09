Northwest Children's Theater Presents DESVELADO



Desvelado is an immersive digital theater experience for young children and families. Here's something all parents can relate to: Your child can't sleep!

In Northwest Children's Theater's latest digital play, Desvelado, we get to the bottom of why Little One is having a hard time falling asleep. With the help of Harvest, the moon; Música, a character representing emotion through movement; and a turtle with no name but who is very much loved, Little One counts sheep, catches stars, and discovers true friendship. Specifically developed for young children, the show features unique animation styles and interactive content that the whole family can enjoy together from the safety of home.

Desvelado begins with Little One, a precocious and inquisitive 5 year-old, tossing and turning in bed. Little One's family has recently moved to a new home, which makes them restless. Enter Harvest - the moon, la luna - who tries to help Little One fall asleep. Harvest tries everything from a hectic exercise routine to helping Little One find the perfect dream, and Música tries to comfort Little One with a beautiful lullaby. Nothing does the trick until Little One shares what lays heavy on their heart: they are afraid they don't have any friends.

"Right now, a lot of us are feeling isolated or alone," says Andrés Alcalá, the director and editor of Desvelado. "People young and old can relate to the feeling of being in a new environment or situation, and the fear of not knowing what's around the corner. When Little One, Harvest, and Música use their imagination to fly through the sky, swim into the ocean, and name the stars, Little One discovers they are not alone. I hope that this story will help families connect and talk about what they are feeling, and use music and imagination to discover how they can connect."

In addition to the show itself, families who purchase a ticket for their household will have access to bonus content with activities for before, during, and after the show. The bonus content is designed for families to play together and create a magical theater experience at home. Parents and caregivers will receive a letter "for their eyes only" with ideas on how to bring the night sky indoors and notes on when there are interactive moments in the show and opportunities to bring the elements from the screen into your home to create a truly immersive experience.

Desvelado features three Latina youth actors: Sofia Gomez (Little One), Michaela Warren Monteblanco (Harvest), and Celia Castillo-Torres (Música), who will also help young audiences learn Spanish, express emotions through dance, and put their stuffed animals to bed through bonus videos.

Desvelado is produced in part through the support of the Regional Arts and Culture Council; Kafoury McDougal: Lawyers for the People; James F & Marion L Miller Foundation; the Oregon Arts Commission; the Oregon Cultural Trust; PDX Parent; Pacific Office Automation, and NWCT's donor families. Schools, classrooms, and groups can access the show at reduced pricing by contacting the NWCT Box Office. Most of the show is performed in English with some Spanish integrated into the script. Spanish subtitles, English closed captions, and audio description are available.

Streaming February 12 - 28, 2021. Tickets and more information available at 503-222-2190 and NWCTS.ORG.