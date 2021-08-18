Lauren Steele Returns To Clackamas Rep For One-Woman Show QUEENS GIRL IN AFRICA

Clackamas Repertory Theatre presents "Queens Girl in Africa" by Caleen Sinnette Jennings, September 9 - October 3 in the Osterman Theatre on the campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

Performances take place Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinees. Tickets may be purchased at www.clackamasrepo.org or by calling 503-594-6047.

"Queens Girl in Africa", the second installment of the "Queens Girl" trilogy, is a semi-autobiographical coming of age story about a young black woman, Jaqueline Marie Butler, and her family's move to Nigeria during the tumultuous 1960's. Portland native and Equity actor Lauren Steele will portray 19 different characters illustrating Jackie's world.

Steele earned critical acclaim for her starring role in Clackamas Rep's 2019 production of Queens Girl in the World.

Damaris Webb, co-founder and director of The Vanport Mosaic, will return to direct. Webb, a Portland director, has created new works for the stage with diverse communities throughout the U.S. and around the world.

To enhance the audience's experience, Clackamas Rep will offer pre-show lectures on Fridays and Sundays with Reed professor Pancho Savery discussing the intersection of music and politics in 1960s Nigeria.

There will be a low-cost preview performance on September 9. Opening night is September 10.

Performances will take place in the Osterman Theatre on the campus of Clackamas Community College in Oregon City. Recently tested, the theatre's HVAC system meets all OSHA emergency COVID ventilation standards. Masks and proof of vaccination are required for all attendees.