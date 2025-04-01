HADESTOWN, BEETLEJUICE And More Announced for 2025-26 Ameren Illinois Broadway In Peoria Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre Guild has announced the 25–26 Season for the Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center. The 25–26 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: THE BOOK OF MORMON, HADESTOWN, LES MISÉRABLES, MRS. DOUBTFIRE and BEETLEJUICE.

“We truly have much to celebrate with our 25-26 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Season Announcement. We are revealing a spectacular lineup of shows that are direct from Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “It's quite an achievement for Peoria to have two shows that are currently playing on Broadway, three Tony Award-winning Best Musicals, two returning blockbusters, and three premiere engagements! We are thrilled new audiences will experience the best of Broadway in their own backyard.”

Season Memberships for the 25–26 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Dec. 2–3, 2025

Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

HADESTOWN (PEORIA PREMIERE!)

Jan. 6–7, 2026

Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

LES MISÉRABLES

Feb. 10–15, 2026

Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as “a reborn dream of a production” (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and many more.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE (PEORIA PREMIERE!)

March 10–11, 2026

Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center

Based on the beloved film, MRS. DOUBTFIRE tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now,” raves the Chicago Tribune – one that proves we're better together.

BEETLEJUICE (PEORIA PREMIERE!)

May 5–7, 2026

Prairie Home Alliance Theater at Peoria Civic Center

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Peoria.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld

