Grand Kyiv Ballet To Premiere SNOW QUEEN At Newmark Theatre

Grand Kyiv Ballet will present the world premiere engagements of the newest Ballet, SNOW QUEEN! Snow Queen will play one night only on Monday, December 9 at 7 pm at The Newmark Theatre.

Snow Queen is a classic fairytale transformed into an exquisite ballet about love and friendship, and how the warmth of a friend’s devoted heart removes the spell of a wicked Queen. A colorful journey full of dangers and obstacles, shown through the beauty and aesthetics of the ballet will bring festive delight to the stage this winter.

The story begins as a wicked troll creates a magic mirror that distorts the appearance of everything it reflects, magnifying only the worst aspects of people and things. When the mirror shatters, its pieces spread across the world.

Young Kai becomes a victim of these shards, which causes him to see everything as ugly and bad and leads him to be taken away by the Snow Queen to her icy palace. The Snow Queen is a powerful and cold-hearted ruler who travels the world with the snow, bringing winter wherever she goes.

Kai’s friend Gerda, with her pure heart, begins her quest to rescue Kai from the clutches of the Snow Queen. She, sets out on a perilous journey to save Kai, facing various challenges with trolls, robbers, courtiers in the palace, and a cunning raven all the while making friends along the journey.

Gerda’s hope is that her hot tears of love will shed on Kai’s icy heart, and he will recognize her and allow flowers and roses to bloom again.

The performance is interpreted by Alexander Adbdukarimov and Arshak Galumyan, a successful choreographic duet. Former artists of the best European theaters now collaborating with them as choreographers, bearers of the traditional classical school and founders of the Berlin Ballet Company. Fabulous orchestral music combined with live effects, colorful pictures, and unique choreography will bring pure joy.

“The Snow Queen” is a classic fairy tale written by Hans Christian Andersen and first published in 1844. It is a story that has captivated readers for generations with its themes of friendship, love and the battle between good and evil.

