Experience Theatre Project Presents THE 2019 WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

Experience Theatre Project, Beaverton's only professional immersive theater company, is proud to announce the first-annual WESTSIDE SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL, an all-ages, three-day immersive celebration that is FREE to attend. The festival's highlight is a beautiful production of one of Shakespeare's funniest plays, The Comedy of Errors, directed by theatre veteran Brenda Hubbard and opening June 28. The play will also be featured entertainment for The Queen's Feast, an authentic five-course royal dinner on June 29 (see below).

MORE INFO: Immerse yourself in 1594, the year of Queen Elizabeth I, the English Renaissance, and the first presentation of The Comedy of Errors. A myriad of poets, madrigal singers, Renaissance dancers, Shakespeare-related activities and performances are surrounding you-- a host of Shakespeare plays featured on two stages-- for a full weekend of fun for the whole family! Talented local actors from Bag & Baggage, Original Practice Shakespeare, Portland Actors Ensemble, Torchsong Entertainment, Curious Comedy Theater, and Penguin Productions perform scenes all weekend from The Bard's most famous plays. Vendors will be on hand selling hand crafted items, food, and drink. Engage in sword fighting demonstrations from Academia Duellatoria, enjoy Tudor-inspired art, grub up on Elizabethan meat-and-vegetable pies from Mrs. Lovett's Pie stand, then grab a pint of ale at Grey's Inn, an over-21 pop-up pub, which will feature Oregon wines, a variety of Oregon microbrews, Oregon ciders, and Billy Shakes' favorite go-to --- mead!

A beautiful full production of one of Shakespeare's funniest plays serves as the festival highlight under the grand poplar tree: The Comedy of Errors, directed by theatre veteran Brenda Hubbard.

Tickets on sale now for our gala event entitled The Queen's Feast on Saturday, June 29. Tickets are more than halfway gone! This authentic 1594 culinary experience will feature a spit-roasted pig served by an entertaining cadre of "waiters-in-waiting" approved by Queen Elizabeth I herself! Honored guest William Shakespeare, the Queen, and gala feast guests will be entertained by fine singing, dancing, and a full professional production of The Comedy of Errors in the Inn-Yard of The Elephant. Souvenir silver mugs are also included with the ticket price. A truly enchanted evening of Elizabethan decadence!

Following its opening on Friday, June 28 at 7:30 pm, The Comedy of Errors will continue with performances on Saturday, June 29 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, June 30 at 2pm. The production will also tour at the following wineries: Helvetia Vineyards & Winery July 5-7; Plum Hill Vineyard July 12-14; Fairsing Winery July 19-21, Durant Winery July 26-28, and Torii Mor Winery August 2-4. Times and addresses listed at our website.





