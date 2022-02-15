Celeste Barber Comes to Keller Auditorium, August 17

Celeste Barber brings her 'Fine, Thanks. Tour' to Keller Auditorium, August 17. Tickets on sale starting Friday, February 18 at 10AM Local. For more information visit https://www.portland5.com/keller-auditorium/events/celeste-barber-fine-thanks.

Produced by Live Nation, the 42-city tour kicks oi?? on July 6th at Durham Performing Arts Center in Durham making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Miami, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and more before wrapping up in Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre on August 30th.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 18th at 10AM local time on Ticketmaster.com.

Hailed as the "Australian Queen of Comedy", Celeste's original celebrity parody Instagram account has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2019 she released her best-selling book Challenge Accepted and she was also seen on the 2019 Showtime Special of the same name. In 2020, she won the AACTA (The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards) for Favorite Comedy Performer of the Decade and in 2021, took out a Webby Special Achievement award.

Celeste won the 'Funniest Lady on Instagram' Award 2017 on WhoHaha.com; a digital platform co-founded by actor, director, producer, Elizabeth Banks which showcases women in comedy around the world. In 2019 she was included in Variety Magazine 'Variety's 10 Comics to Watch' and she hosted the 5th Annual Daily Front Row Awards at the Beverly Hills hotel where the best in fashion in Hollywood are honored.

She is currently shooting her Neti??ix Comedy Wellmania, a new comedic drama series based on the novel Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. The show centers around human tornado Liv (Barber) and a major health crisis where she is forced to rethink her 'live fast die young' attitude. Throwing herself body-i??rst into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quickly, and reclaim her old life.

In the summer of 2019-20, Australia that was ravaged by extreme bushi??res and Barber raised 51 million dollars to support the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Brigades Donation Fund. Her fundraiser drew global attention and broke records, and helped fund much-needed upgrades and providing high-tech equipment to ensure i??res are better prepared for the next bushi??re season.

Barber currently resides in Australia.