Bridgetown Conservatory Of Musical Theatre to Host 4th Annual FRESHMAN CABARET

Bridgetown Conservatory is hosting the 4th Annual "Freshman Cabaret" on August 8, 2021 at 2pm. This annual event (cancelled in 2020 due to COVID) is a musical farewell for graduating high school performers just before entering their college musical theatre programs. "It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the amazingly difficult work that has gone into the college audition process for these talented young performers," says Bridgetown's Artistic Director Rick Lewis. "The past year has been spent preparing repertoire for college pre-screen auditions and for unified college auditions. We are so proud of the accomplishments of each Bridgetown student!" Performers include: Lucy Ames, Finley Brisko, Ella Carson, Kate Daley, Sidney George, Chiara Rothenberg, Kaiya Shivers, Ella Springer, Riku Toyohara and Carson Verity.

Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre prides itself in being the premier training ground for young performers with an eye on a professional musical theatre career. Bridgetown offers "triple-threat" training (Acting, Dance and Vocal Performance) for young professional ages 12-19, preparing for college entrance into top-tier musical theatre programs and professional careers in musical Theatre. Bridgetown Conservatory's musical theatre triple-threat program is taught by former Broadway and NYC professionals, providing experienced and thoughtful insight into the training of young performers.

Over the past few years, Bridgetown Conservatory's graduating seniors have garnered spots in such prestigious musical theatre programs as: The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama (London), The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Manhattan School of Music, Marymount Manhattan, NYU/Steinhard, NYU/Tisch, Boston Conservatory, Chapman University, Pace University, SCU Dramatic Arts, AMDA, Molloy College/CAP21 among others.

Bridgetown Conservatory's college musical theatre preparation is so successful that Broadway producer Corey Brunish established The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship; the scholarship will be awarded to a graduating high school senior completing the Bridgetown Conservatory program attending a 2-year or 4-year college musical theatre program. Complete criteria and application requirements will be forthcoming. The scholarship will be awarded in early Spring 2022. www.bridgetownconservatory.org

The 4th Annual Freshman Cabaret is scheduled for Sunday August 8, 2021 at 2pm. The cabaret will be presented at the Black Box Theatre at Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre; 6635 N Baltimore Avenue, Suite 285, Portland OR 97203. Tickets are available with a donation at: https://checkout.square.site/buy/MF76X77ZBR75Q7W3JPRDET7I.