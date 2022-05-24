22-23 Broadway Season Additions Announced for the Hult Center

e an addition to the 2022-2023 Broadway in Eugene Series. THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS will join the 2022-2023 Season as an Add-On production at the Hult Center. THE ILLUSIONISTS will join the previously announced Season Add-On, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, as well as the four season-package productions: HAMILTON, LEGALLY BLONDE, COME FROM AWAY and ANASTASIA.

Information about each Season Add-On can be found below:

THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS (SEASON ADD-ON)

Dec. 27-28, 2022

Hult Center

Celebrate the holidays with the entire family at The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY (SEASON ADD-ON)

Jan. 14, 2023

Hult Center

The Simon & Garfunkel Story chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

